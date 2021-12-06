Elon Musk reveals plans for Tesla Cybertruck 4-motor variant

Enlarge Image Tesla

The Tesla Cybertruck's production plans are changing once again. This past Friday, CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter the first Cybertrucks going to production will be a "four-motor variant" with "independent, ultra fast response torque control of each wheel." Foremost, that pushes aside production of the tri-motor variant, which was meant to be first. Secondly, this four-motor variant is something new altogether.

Initial production will be 4 motor variant, with independent, ultra fast response torque control of each wheel — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 3, 2021

We'd love to receive clarification on the truck's specs and production plans, but Tesla does not operate a public relations department to field requests for comment. It could be the tri-motor variant is dead in favor of this new four-motor truck, and there's no word on what becomes of the dual- and single-motor electric pickups. Musk did say on Twitter that those with reservations for a truck that's not this four-motor variant will be able to upgrade to it. He did not provide any other specs on the battery, power or the motors, but reiterated the Cybertruck will be an "insane technology bandwagon."

The CEO did, however, reveal plans for front- and rear-wheel steering systems on at least one of the electric truck models. This will allow the Cybertruck to "drive diagonally like a crab." The GMC Hummer EV also boasts this feature, and even features the name "CrabWalk," which gives the hulking electric pickup the ability to, like Musk said, drive diagonally. It's wild stuff.

The Cybertruck was meant to start production by the end of this year at the automaker's new factory in Austin, Texas, but Tesla delayed production to sometime in 2022 for the first vehicles. By then, the Texas factory should be online and churning out Model Y SUVs before the Cybertruck starts rolling down the line.