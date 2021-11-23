Tesla aims to finish Austin plant construction by end of year

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Tesla will spend over $1 billion to set up its manufacturing footprint in Austin, Texas, and it hopes to be wrapped up by the end of 2021, according to filings with the state. Electrek first reported on the multiple documents filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, which show a total cost for Tesla's new general assembly plant, as well as paint, casting, stamping and body-in-white facilities.

Each of these pieces will help bring Model Y production online in Texas, which CEO Elon Musk wanted to happen sometime this year. However, with construction estimated to finish right before 2022, it's not clear if any cars will roll down the new line in 2021 at all. Tesla does not operate a public relations department to field requests for comment.

As of right now, Tesla only builds cars domestically in Fremont, California. Eventually, the Cybertruck and Semi should call this new Texas plant home as the electric carmaker continues to sort out its manufacturing strategy in the US. Tesla also operates a plant outside of Shanghai, China, and has started work on a factory near Berlin, Germany.

As for Tesla's future cars, the Cybertruck and Semi are subject to even more delays. The electric pickup won't be ready until late 2022 and the Semi until 2023.