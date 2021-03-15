Elon Musk now has a new job title: 'Technoking of Tesla'

James Martin/CNET

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has a new title at the automaker. In a new regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the company revealed that the world's current second-richest man title has changed to "Technoking of Tesla."

Zach Kirkhorn, Tesla's chief financial officer, also got a new title on Monday as the company's "Master of Coin." The filing notes that in addition to these titles both Musk and Kirkhorn will "also maintain their respective positions as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer."

It was not clear why Musk and Kirkhorn changed their titles. Musk, normally active on social media, has yet to tweet on the change.

While Musk hasn't tweeted, at least for Kirkhorn the change does seem to tie into recent Tesla news. The baroque title adjustment arrives nearly a month after the electric carmaker announced that it would begin accepting Bitcoin as payment, with the company also investing $1.5 billion in the cryptocurrency.