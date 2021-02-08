GMC Hummer EV Tesla Cybertruck vs. GMC Hummer EV 2021 Genesis GV80 2021 Ford Bronco 2020 electric vehicles Best car lease deals Best car insurance

Tesla will accept Bitcoin payments as EV maker invests $1.5B in cryptocurrency

CEO Elon Musk is all aboard the Reddit Dogecoin wagon, but his company has no plans to accept that currency as yet.

Tesla Alaska Testing FacilityEnlarge Image

Buy a Tesla with Bitcoin? It's happening. Dogecoin? TBC.

 Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Tesla will soon offer another way to pay for its electric cars: Bitcoin. The electric carmaker said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31 that it made a $1.5 billion investment in the cryptocurrency.

News on Tesla's investment pushed Bitcoin's value up nearly 13% as of this writing on Monday morning. While the automaker didn't lay out explicit timelines for when you'll be able to snap up a Tesla with the cryptocurrency, the policy will extend to other products from the company as well. The closest we get to a timeframe is sometime in the near future.

Tesla's move to "hold digital assets from time to time or long-term" to maximize cash returns comes while CEO Elon Musk is all-in on Reddit's recent move to target another coin: Dogecoin. The currency began as a joke, but last week, Musk threw his support behind it on Twitter. With just one word, "Doge," the currency rocketed upward by more than 50%. Just to be clear, Tesla made no mention of accepting Dogecoin in the SEC filing.

