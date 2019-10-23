Electrify America aims to make it faster and easier to juice up EVs

Enlarge Image Electrify America

Electrify America has teamed up with an organization called Hubject and together these companies are working to make the EV charging process just a little simpler.

Hubject's Plug&Charge system was introduced to Electrify America's network this month, though it should be fully operational by 2020 once compatible EVs reach the market. This feature enables faster charging by allowing drivers to skip the payment process. They won't have to use a smartphone or credit card. Instead, they just plug their vehicle in, and it starts absorbing electrons almost immediately, no tapping or swiping required.

Based on the statement released by Electrify America, it's unclear how you link your specific vehicle to the Plug&Charge system or pay for electricity or even which vehicles will support the standard. Roadshow asked the company for details, but it didn't immediately respond.

Electrify America is part of Volkswagen of America and is dedicated to promoting EVs by offering a network of charging stations across the country. Hubject is based Berlin and has similar goals, to push the adoption of electric cars around the world.

Plug&Charge uses the ISO 15118 international standard, which outlines the secured communications protocol between vehicle and charger. According to a statement from Electrify America, this "enables the simplified charging functionality for the most prevalent EV charging connector type, called the Combined Charging System (CCS)."

For data safety, Plug&Charge is encrypted. It uses various electronic protocols that were created with the help of security experts. Hubject's V2G Root and Certificate Authority is based on a system that's already up and running in Europe, though in North America it should be the first of its kind.

Adhering to that ISO 15118 standard should help Electrify America and Hubject enable even more conveniences in the coming years, things like smart charging or bidirectional charging. "These energy management features will be necessary as the number of EVs on the road will be growing faster than the ability to increase energy production in the coming years," said Hubject Chief Technical Officer Carsten Puhl. "Adding a North American-based V2G Root for Plug&Charge helps us to securely service our clients on a global basis."