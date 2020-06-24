Electrify America can now take your EV all the way from LA to DC

Electrify America

Now, while doing a cross-country road trip in an electric car isn't necessarily on everyone's bucket list, providing the ability to do it is a pretty solid feather in the cap of any EV charging network. It certainly was for Tesla a few years ago, and now the folks from Electrify America are getting in on it.

The Volkswagen-backed charging network announced on Wednesday that it has just completed its first cross-country route with chargers going from Los Angeles to Washington DC along I-15 and I-70. The route features many 350-kilowatt DC fast-chargers to help make the trip as quick and painless as possible.

"Electrify America's primary goal has always been to advance electric vehicle adoption in the US, and that starts by instilling feelings of confidence and freedom in consumers when it comes to EV ownership," said Anthony Lambkin, director of operations for Electrify America, in a statement. "The completion of our first cross-country route is a significant step toward that goal -- by making long-distance travel in an EV a reality, we hope to encourage more consumers to make the switch to electric."

This coast-to-coast route is the first of two that Electrify America plans to launch in 2020. The second route will take Interstate 10 from Los Angeles to Florida, and is expected to open in September. The will join the San Diego-to-Seattle and Portland, Maine-to-Miami long-distance routes that are already in place.

Electrify America already has one of the most robust charging networks in the US, and it plans to augment that further by adding another 800 stations by the end of 2021.