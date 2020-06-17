2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric: Good EV, great value

Hyundai's Ioniq Electric is a killer budget EV that flies under the radar.
The Ioniq is available as a hybrid, too, but the EV is the one to get.
I was able to charge from almost 0% to 80% in around 45 minutes. Not bad for a sub-$40,000 EV.
The included 110-volt wall charger is nice, but will take forever to juice your car up.
It's probably not going to shock your friends or awe your family with its performance, though.
It's got a respectable 170-mile range and DC fast charging is standard.
It comes standard with a whole host of safety features and tech even in its base trim level.
It's not the prettiest or most striking electric car on the road, but it's not unattractive and won't stand out too much.
Cargo space is ample and outpaces much of its competition.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric.