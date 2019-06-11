Electrify America and ChargePoint will let EV owners use one account for both networks

Enlarge Image Electrify America

There are a fair few EV charging networks out there, each with their own backend system, logins, apps and everything else. It can be frustrating to get hooked up to each one, so two EV charging networks seek to do something about that.

ChargePoint and Electrify America announced on Tuesday that the two companies have established a "roaming partnership" that will allow users on one platform to use chargers from the other without having to set up another account.

This will give EV owners access to more than 30,000 Level 2 and DC fast chargers across the US, while only requiring people to have a single registration. Best of all, there are no additional fees to start a charging session on the other company's network.

"Partnerships like this make transitioning to electric drive easier than continuing to use fossil fuels," said Pasquale Romano, CEO of ChargePoint, in a statement. "Our agreement is another example of cross-industry collaboration and underscores the importance of working together to support this transformation of mobility."

It doesn't sound like this is a one-off deal, either. In its press release, Electrify America said that roaming agreements like these are "key to expanding access to electric vehicle charging nationwide," so it's entirely possible that the group could eventually extend its agreement to other providers like EVgo. ChargePoint already has a similar agreement in place with a Canadian company called Flo, allowing border crossers to use both networks without requiring separate accounts.