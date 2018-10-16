ChargePoint, Flo partner to make cross-border EV charging easier

Both the US and Canada have major EV charging networks, but if you cross the border, you need to sign up for a new charging account under each provider. Starting today, that's about to get a lot easier.

ChargePoint and Flo have announced a partnership that will allow account holders from each network to operate on the other's network without signing up for a new account. ChargePoint calls it a "roaming partnership," like how your phone is allowed to use different networks in different locations.

The roaming partnership is fully operational as of today. ChargePoint and Flo users will be able to use each other's networks using the same login they normally use, whether in the US or Canada. Neither ChargePoint nor Flo will charge additional fees for "roaming" use, and the taxes are handled on the backend, so it's business as usual for EV owners -- just charge up and head out.

"We appreciate the opportunity to partner with Flo and invite other networks to participate in similar initiatives that support our philosophy of helping to get every driver behind the wheel of an EV," said Pasquale Romano, CEO of ChargePoint, in a statement. "These experiences are good for EV drivers and simultaneously benefit station owners by increasing utilization of charging spots and opening up opportunities for businesses of all kinds to participate in the new fueling network."

Both providers use something called the Open Charge Point Interface protocol. This protocol allows charging providers to exchange information required for cross-network roaming like this. Hopefully, other providers that support the protocol will jump into the fray and make it even easier to juice up on vacation or work trips.