This company is making a V8-sized EV-conversion 'crate motor' for classic cars

The process of converting a classic car over to electric power is not only expensive, it's complicated and relies on either ripping apart a crashed EV or building a system a la carte from discrete components from multiple manufacturers.

According to a report published recently by Green Car Reports, a company called Electric GT wants to take the complicated part out of that equation. Specifically, it's working on a modular "crate" style system for EV conversion. What we mean when we talk about crate style is that it's similar to the way that many aftermarket companies and even OEMs sell whole engines that are assembled and ready to be installed.

So, in Electric GT's case, this means that it's created a module that's more or less the same size and shape as a modern V8 engine, and is self-contained aside from a battery pack. This engine-shaped thing has either one or two electric motors, motor controllers, a charger, a DC-to-DC converter and coolant lines and pumps.

To complete the swap, you'd need to source a battery pack, wire it to the harness from the Electric GT crate system, run coolant lines and so on to the pack and integrate it into your classic vehicle of choice. Is it like building LEGO? No, but it's a lot simpler and more elegant than other EV conversions.

Electric GT claims that its setup will make either 140 horsepower and 240 pound-feet of torque with a single motor, or 240 hp and 340 lb-ft with a dual-motor system. Now, those figures aren't exactly going to shake the pillars of Heaven if someone is converting from a big-block V8, but it's still plenty more than most nonmuscle car classics make.

The goal for Electric GT is to offer the conversion setup to shops, rather than individual customers. As far as how much the conversion kit will cost and what kind of fabrication will be involved, we're not sure. We contacted Electric GT for comment but haven't heard back yet.