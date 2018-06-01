Lego Technic Bugatti Chiron is 3,599 pieces of awesome

Lego's latest super intricate and super cool Technic set is arguably its most impressive yet. And why wouldn't it be, considering the subject is the halo car of halo cars, the Bugatti Chiron.

The 1:8 scale Lego Technic Chiron measures over 22 inches long, 9 inches wide and 5 inches tall. It's composed of -- wait for it -- 3,599 individual pieces, making one of the most complex Technic sets ever released. We thought the Porsche 911 GT3 RS set was crazy; this one has 133 percent more parts.

What sets Technic sets apart from other Lego models is the incredible level of intricacy and detail built into each model. For example, the new Lego Chiron has an active rear wing and the detailed W16 engine has moving pistons. Heck, there's even an eight-speed gearbox with a movable paddle gearshift.

Beyond those impressive bits, the Lego Chiron has a "speed key" that allows you to switch the rear wing between its "handling" and "top speed" positions. And because a Chiron wouldn't be a Chiron without some added bit of opulence, there's a Lego-spec Bugatti overnight bag that neatly stows under the hood.

The Technic Bugatti Chiron is available from Lego stores and the company's website right now; a wider range of retailers will carry the new kit beginning Aug. 1. Like the regular Chiron, it ain't cheap, though Lego's $350 asking price is certainly easier to digest than the million-dollar tag of the real thing.