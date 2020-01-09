Drako GTE targets Tesla Model S as startup benchmarks its performance EV

It seems like every day there's a new startup company vying for a piece of Tesla's glory. One of them is Drako, which has actually been around for a few years now, but made a bit of a splash on Thursday by releasing a new video.

Benchmarking video shows the company's upcoming electric supercar, the GTE, line up alongside a Tesla Model S P100D for acceleration testing. As both cars start to run out of tarmac, the GTE pulls away. Obviously, there are a few unknowns here.

To start with, the Model S P100D is an old car. Today, the Model S Performance is Tesla's speed and acceleration king. There's also the always-important question of tires, which make a major difference when putting power to the ground. Drako's website lists Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires as standard equipment, but it's not clear what the Model S P100D had in this video.

Drako promises the GTE seen here boasts 1,200 horsepower, with a 90 kilowatt-hour battery juicing four motors. There's also a GTE Track Edition that will come with a set of track tires and a fully adjustable suspension. The video, however, shows a standard GTE.

None of this is to say the Drako GTE isn't and won't be a quick car. It sure looks like it is, but squaring off against a Tesla that's no longer on sale isn't exactly a fair comparison. It's also unclear how much the handsome electric supercar will cost. Right now, reservation inquiries are the only tab open on the company's website.

Horsepower wars are always fun, but let's wait and see more before we start naming the Drako GTE a Tesla killer.