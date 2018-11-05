Dodge turned a Hellcat Redeye into a sleigh for the holidays

When it comes to automakers redesigning Santa's venerable sleigh, Dodge certainly isn't the first OEM to take a crack at it, but it may have created a sleigh that can't be topped -- or beaten in a drag race.

Dodge has offered a sneak peek at its holiday-themed concept sleigh as part of a commercial advertising Black Friday dealership specials. It's based on the Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye, a 797-horsepower slap in the face. Judging by the commercial, Santa, who bulked the hell up over the summer, doesn't seem too bothered by the shift from reindeer power to horsepower.

While the automaker promised more information as we push steadily into the holiday season that seems more eager to eliminate Thanksgiving every year, we're digging what we can already see. The front windshield has been chopped, the doors are missing, four exhaust pipes jut out from each front fender and the wheels have been ditched in favor of, well, you know.

My favorite upgrades, though, are the emblems. Dodge injected some holiday spirit into the Hellcat Redeye's badges, giving them antlers to more closely resemble the animals this sleigh just made obsolete. After looking at this car, and Santa's biceps, I think it's very important that we do our best to avoid the naughty list this year.

Last year, Mercedes-Benz designed not one, not two, but three different sleigh replacements based on various M-B vehicles from its history, and it even built a car configurator for them. In 2015, Jaguar Land Rover gave the sleigh a sleek makeover, but notably, it did not stuff a 797-horsepower gas V8 in there.