2020 Dodge Charger Hellcat Widebody packs a lot of power for the price

The 2020 Dodge Charger Hellcat Widebody and Scat Pack Widebody models pack quite the bang for your buck with bodacious looks to boot. The automaker on Friday revealed prices for the two new models that sport thicker hips than its other sedan brethren.

If you're concerned with the cheapest way to get into a Charger Widebody, that'd be the Scat Pack model. While a standard 2020 Charger Scat Pack starts at $41,490 after a $1,495 destination charge, the Charger Scat Pack Widebody costs $47,490 and comes with a 6.4-liter V8 good for 485 horsepower.

Obviously, Dodge has those covered who want to dial things up to 11 with the 2020 Charger Hellcat Widebody. Plopping down into one of the sedans with the widened look and its extra performance will set buyers back $71,140. Overall, that's not much of a bump compared with the non-Widebody 2019 model. For 2020, all Charger Hellcats get the big hips as standard.

Though the Charger Hellcat Widebody is a fatter cat, it houses some sharper reflexes. Since the wide fenders allowed for wider tires and bigger wheels -- 20-by-11-inch examples wrapped with 305/35 rubber, specifically -- Dodge went in and tweaked the suspension to improve handling. The springs are 32% stiffer in the front and larger antiroll bars are present and accounted for.

But those aren't the figures that grab eyeballs. The Charger Hellcat Widebody still rocks 707 hp to rocket the car to a 0-60 mph time of 3.6 seconds. Dodge even promises it'll pull 0.96 g on the skid pad.

Although that's a lot of performance per dollar, we can't all drop that kind of cash. Those who simply want into the Charger family have options. The standard 2020 Charger R/T will cost $37,890 and that still provides buyers a 5.7-liter V8 with 370 hp. For 2020, all R/T models also get standard 20-inch Satin Carbon wheels and fender Hemi badges.

From there, it's V6-only living with the base Charger SXT ringing in at $31,390, the GT at $33,390 and the SXT AWD at $35,090. GT models share the R/T's 20-inch wheels, while AWD Chargers get 19-inch wheels. A tweaked Performance Handling option group is also available for GT and R/T models.

Order books open for all Charger models this fall and they'll start shipping out to dealers in early 2020.