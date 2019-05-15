De Tomaso to return with new car at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Enlarge Image De Tomaso

De Tomaso is back, the company announced Wednesday. The famed Italian carmaker, founded in 1959 and best known for the Pantera sports car, plans to launch a new sports car on July 4 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The car is code-named Project P and is apparently being developed "with world-renowned technical partners." As for De Tomaso itself, the company's rights were acquired in 2014 by an investment firm called Ideal Team Ventures. IVT also owns German boutique manufacturer Apollo Automobili (previously known as Gumpert), and says that the same team that worked on Apollo cars is working on De Tomaso.

The timing of the debut is auspicious as this year marks the 60th anniversary of De Tomaso. Company founder and racing driver Alejandro De Tomaso died in 2003. The company said, "De Tomaso remains one of the greatest untold stories in automotive history."

The revived company says it will reveal even more information in the coming months, but otherwise there's not a whole lot to go on -- none of the teaser sketches or outlandish horsepower claims that other boutique carmakers often share, for instance. But the company's statement promises that "over the coming months the story telling will commence."

"Since the acquisition of De Tomaso we have been secretively working behind the scenes on a world-class revival strategy with the intention to go public with our efforts for the 60th anniversary," De Tomaso general manager and CMO Ryan Berris said in a statement. "When the new car debuts this summer, not only will another special vehicle be added to the brand's heritage, but the story will finally be told."

Stay tuned to Roadshow over the coming months as De Tomaso gradually reveals its new plans.