Apollo IE is a new-school approach to the old-school supercar

The last time we heard from the automaker Apollo -- née Gumpert -- it unveiled a 986-horsepower supercar at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show. Now it's back with another wild creation, and while it lacks the bonkers output of the last one, it more than makes up for it with its styling.

The Apollo Intensa Emozione (IE for short) is a small-batch hypercar that aims to blend the old and new schools of supercar building. Apollo calls the IE a "return to the truest, most organic form of the hypercar." I just call it crazy, but in a good way.

The first thing you'll notice is how ridiculous it looks. Of course, even ridiculousness has a purpose, and in the case of the IE, that purpose is aerodynamic efficiency. Apollo claims the design is meant to use the air to its benefit, with a claimed 2,976 pounds of downforce at 186 mph. In terms of aero, it's allegedly closer to a Le Mans prototype racecar than a regular ol' street car.

The car's old-school credentials come from its engine -- a 6.3-liter, naturally aspirated V-12 that's capable of revving to 9,000 rpm. It comes mated to a six-speed sequential transmission with paddle shifters. It'll rocket past 200 mph, given enough tarmac. There are only three engine modes -- Wet, Sport and Track. Thanks to some special Michelin rubber, Apollo claims the IE can corner in excess of 2 G's, which is bonkers.

Other than all the aerodynamic trickery, all of its new-school benefits are integrated into the chassis. The unibody itself is made entirely of carbon fiber, as are its subframes. These three components weigh just 231 pounds. Its Bilstein-sourced dampers have three levels of adjustability, and clients are allowed to build their own special suspension setup if they choose. Electronic-hydraulic lifters can raise or lower vehicle height as necessary, and air jacks lift the car off the ground, just like a racecar.

In order to keep the car as exclusive as possible, Apollo will build just 10 examples of the IE, each of which will carry a serious amount of bespoke touches to fit each owner. With a starting price of 2.3 million euros ($2.67 million), it's not like there will be 50 million people standing in line for one.