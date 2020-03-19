How might Mexico City fight coronavirus? Bike paths

Reinhard Krull/EyeEm/Getty Images

Every level of government in nations around the world are working nonstop to try and halt the spread of COVID-19, the disease the new coronavirus causes, but Mexico City may take a page from another Latin American country.

To enhance social distancing in a city with many people, the government may set up new bike paths to keep people off public transportation. The news comes from a document published to Twitter on Wednesday by Queen Anne Greenways, a Seattle bike-riding advocacy group. The document shows that plans for new bike paths are in the works.

The image shows the proposed new bike paths for Mexico City with the green lines. The purple lines denote existing bike lanes. This school of thought comes from Bogota, Columbia, which enacted temporary bike paths to help social distancing. It could even be a popular solution for some major cities in the US to keep people moving amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The virus spreads most easily when people are close together, which led countries to adopt stringent social distancing recommendations. Some aren't recommendations but forced lockdowns, in countries such as Italy and France, to prevent people from gathering.