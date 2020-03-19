Coronavirus Updates COVID-19 and automakers 2021 Hyundai Elantra Model Y Deliveries Mustang Mach-E 2021 Ford Bronco Tesla Cybertruck Details 2020 Electric Vehicles

How might Mexico City fight coronavirus? Bike paths

Rather than pack people in public transportation, bike paths enhance social distancing.

Bike path ROYALTY FREE

More bikes mean fewer people taking public transportation to stop the virus's spread.

 Reinhard Krull/EyeEm/Getty Images
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Every level of government in nations around the world are working nonstop to try and halt the spread of COVID-19, the disease the new coronavirus causes, but Mexico City may take a page from another Latin American country.

To enhance social distancing in a city with many people, the government may set up new bike paths to keep people off public transportation. The news comes from a document published to Twitter on Wednesday by Queen Anne Greenways, a Seattle bike-riding advocacy group. The document shows that plans for new bike paths are in the works.

The image shows the proposed new bike paths for Mexico City with the green lines. The purple lines denote existing bike lanes. This school of thought comes from Bogota, Columbia, which enacted temporary bike paths to help social distancing. It could even be a popular solution for some major cities in the US to keep people moving amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Proposed Mexico City bike paths to battle COVID-19Enlarge Image

That's a lot of new bike paths.

 Twitter

The virus spreads most easily when people are close together, which led countries to adopt stringent social distancing recommendations. Some aren't recommendations but forced lockdowns, in countries such as Italy and France, to prevent people from gathering.

Now playing: Watch this: Pandemic: Here's what's changed about the coronavirus
5:54
More From Roadshow
2020 Hyundai Venue first drive: Tart and tiny in the land of Oz
2020 Volkswagen Passat first drive: This is fine
2019 Porsche Panamera GTS Sport Turismo review: Powerful meets practical