I rode GM's Ariv e-bike and can't stop smiling

The Ariv e-bike is offered in two flavors. This is Meld model. 

The Merge variant folds up for easy transport, though it's unfurled in this photo.

The Ariv Merge also features an eight-speed transmission, the Meld version only has one speed.

If you were curious, here's how the name is stylized on the type.

General motors developed this e-bike completely in house. It even put its name on the motor housing.

No regenerative braking is offered on the Ariv because it's simply not worth the cost and complexity.

This is what the Merge looks like when fully folded for easy transport. 

The handlebars are a little on the stumpy side. 

The top section of LEDs indicates which level of assist you're using, the lower section helps you keep tabs on battery capacity.

For more photos of the Ariv e-bike, keep clicking through this gallery.

