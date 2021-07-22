Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra pickup production slammed as chip shortage continues

Enlarge Image Chevrolet

As the chip shortage continues to cause real headaches for nearly every automaker, General Motors will now take a more aggressive step as there simply aren't enough of the tiny computers for its production schedule. Reuters reported Wednesday GM will cut shifts and idle plants responsible for building the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra full-size pickup trucks.

The production site in Flint, Michigan, which builds the Silverado HD and Sierra HD, will move to a single shift for the time being. Meanwhile, the plant in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, will go idle next week. The facility builds the Silverado 1500 and Sierra 1500. Both the heavy-duty and light-duty trucks remain in high demand amid a booming car market with too little inventory.

The automaker's Silao plant in Mexico will also go idle next week as well. Like the Indiana-based facility, it builds the Silverado and Sierra.

GM confirmed the production changes in a statement and added, "this period will provide us with the opportunity to complete unfinished vehicles at the impacted assembly plants and ship those units to dealers to help meet the strong customer demand for our products." This particular chip shortage should be a "near-term" issue, the spokesperson added, and production should resume Aug. 2.

The company continues to implement downtime as the chip shortage rocks the auto industry. It also moved to strike various features from vehicles in an effort to keep production lines humming. Some Chevy and GMC trucks will no longer feature a fuel-saving technology called Dynamic Fuel Management, and the brands' full-size SUVs won't sport wireless phone charging, either.