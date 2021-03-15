Some Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra trucks ditch fuel saving tech amid chip shortage

Enlarge Image Emme Hall/Roadshow

The semiconductor chip shortage is really beginning to squeeze automakers as they shut down production lines and shuffle available options. However, on Monday, General Motors confirmed with Roadshow it scrapped its nifty fuel-saving technology on certain V8-powered Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks. It's a bizarre twist, but one that sounded necessary as the automaker deals with a lack of chips.

"Due to the global shortage of semiconductors impacting the global auto industry, we are making Active Fuel Management/Dynamic Fuel Management unavailable on certain 2021 model year full-size trucks," a GM spokesperson told Roadshow. "By taking this measure, we are better able to meet the strong customer and dealer demand for our full-size trucks as the industry continues to rebound and strengthen."

The spokesperson added the decision only affects Silverado and Sierra pickups equipped with the 5.3-liter V8 engine. The other V8 engine options, the 6.2-liter V8, will still include the system. Right now, GM said it doesn't expect its new full-size SUVs -- the Tahoe, Yukon and Escalade -- to also fall victim to this decision.

Dynamic Fuel Management succeeded GM's Active Fuel Management technology when the latest-generation Silverado and Sierra debuted. It's pretty nifty stuff, actually, compared to AFM. While the old system would shut down four cylinders on the V8 engine to run as a four-cylinder, DFM features 17 cylinder patterns to only fire the cylinder necessary while driving. Essentially, the engine works as a much smaller engine far more often to help boost fuel economy. But, when needed, all eight cylinders can come roaring back immediately. The technology can make these fuel-saving calls up to 80 times a second.