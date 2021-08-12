Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

Chevy Equinox, GMC Terrain recalled for tire tread separation

Certain Equinox and Terrain SUVs might wear faulty Hankook tires.

2019-equinox-promoEnlarge Image

Bad tires are no bueno.

 Chevrolet

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Thursday published a new recall for 2021-2022 Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain SUVs. According to documents filed by parent automaker General Motors, the SUVs may be equipped with faulty Hankook tires susceptible to tire tread separation.

GM said it needs to see 7,082 Equinox and Terrain SUVs back at dealers to inspect the tires. According to the automaker, certain tires from Hankook potentially didn't receive the correct amount of curative agent. Without it, the tread may separate and leave drivers with quite a headache. If this occurs while driving, drivers may lose control of the vehicle and the risk of a crash increases.

Owners who receive a mailed recall notice will need to take their Equinox or Terrain back to a GM dealer where a technician will inspect the tires' DOT numbers. If they're part of the identified bad batch, the dealer will replace any affected tires at no cost. GM said it plans to begin mailing notices starting Sept. 20.

2021 Chevy Equinox brings slicker looks to Chicago

See all photos