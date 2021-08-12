Chevy Equinox, GMC Terrain recalled for tire tread separation

Enlarge Image Chevrolet

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Thursday published a new recall for 2021-2022 Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain SUVs. According to documents filed by parent automaker General Motors, the SUVs may be equipped with faulty Hankook tires susceptible to tire tread separation.

GM said it needs to see 7,082 Equinox and Terrain SUVs back at dealers to inspect the tires. According to the automaker, certain tires from Hankook potentially didn't receive the correct amount of curative agent. Without it, the tread may separate and leave drivers with quite a headache. If this occurs while driving, drivers may lose control of the vehicle and the risk of a crash increases.

Owners who receive a mailed recall notice will need to take their Equinox or Terrain back to a GM dealer where a technician will inspect the tires' DOT numbers. If they're part of the identified bad batch, the dealer will replace any affected tires at no cost. GM said it plans to begin mailing notices starting Sept. 20.