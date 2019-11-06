2020 Corvette is the quickest in history

Enlarge Image Chris Paukert/Roadshow

General Motors initially confirmed that the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray would hit 60 mph in under 3 seconds back when the car was first revealed in July. Now, Chevy has added some more meat to the mid-engined coupe's impressive performance claims: The C8 Corvette will not only hit 60 mph in just 2.9 seconds, it will bag the quarter mile in 11.2 seconds at 121 mph when equipped with the company's optional Z51 package.

Impressively, the base $59,995 (including destination) Stingray is only a tenth of a second slower to 60 mph, doing the benchmark deed in 3.0 seconds. What's more interesting is that the base car trips the lights at the end of the drag strip in the same 11.2 seconds, but at a quicker trap speed: 123 mph.

That's because, despite the fact that the $5,000 Z51 Package includes stickier tires, an electronic limited-slip differential, a shorter final-drive ratio and has 5 extra horsepower (495 hp instead of 490), its aerodynamic addenda increases downforce, slowing the car. In other words, the Z51 package prioritizes high-performance circuit driving -- cornering speed -- not necessarily straight-line velocity.

While GM has yet to confirm it, it's likely that the Stingray's promised 194-mph top speed is also realized with the standard, non-Z51 model, as it has 400 fewer pounds of downforce thanks to its less aggressive aero package.

The moral of the story? If you want the most effective drag-strip Corvette right out of the box, you'll want to start with the least-expensive version. That's a refreshing change from the industry's usual "more speed = more cost" mantra.

With or without Z51, the 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray delivers a stupefying amount of performance for the dollar. Unfortunately, if you're in line for a new C8, you're likely going to have to wait a bit longer to get yours. On Wednesday, a GM spokesperson confirmed to Roadshow that production of the new Corvette has been delayed until February thanks to the lengthy work stoppage triggered by the UAW's recently ended strike.