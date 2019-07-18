2020 Chevy C8 Corvette Stingray vs. C7, Ford GT and Porsche 911

Enlarge Image Chevrolet

The mid-engine Corvette is finally, finally here. Chevrolet's reimagined sports car is more impressive than ever before, and with its mid-mounted engine and increased focus on performance and handling, the 'Vette is better poised to not only take on a growing crop of high-horsepower American sports cars, but the world's best supercars, too.

There are plenty of cars against which we could compare Chevy's new Corvette, but for this story, we're going to stick with the three that seem most obvious. For starters, we'll see how far the C8-generation Corvette has progressed from its C7 predecessor. Next, we'll line it up against the new Porsche 911 (which has only been revealed in S guise as of now), as Chevy's sports car has long been billed as a budget alternative to Germany's icon. Finally, we'll list the numbers of America's other mid-engine supercar, the Ford GT.

Powertrain

The 2020 Chevy Corvette uses a brand-new, small-block, 6.2-liter V8 engine, codenamed LT2. Since this engine makes different power outputs depending on whether or not you have the performance exhaust, we'll list both.

A big change for the 2020 Corvette comes in the transmission department. While previous generations of the Corvette were offered with both manual and automatic options, the C8 is an auto-only affair. But hey, at least it's a quick-shifting, dual-clutch gearbox.

Engine Power (hp) Torque (lb.-ft.) Transmission(s) Chevy C8 Corvette 6.2L V8 490 / 495 465 / 470 8-speed DCT Chevy C7 Corvette 6.2L V8 455 / 460 460 / 465 7-speed manual or 8-speed automatic Ford GT Twin-turbo 3.5L V6 647 550 7-speed DCT Porsche 911 Carrera S Twin-turbo 3.0L H6 443 390 8-speed DCT

Performance

As of this writing, Chevy isn't releasing an official 0-60-mph acceleration time, only saying the 2020 Corvette will run this sprint in "less than three seconds when equipped with Z51 Performance Package." That's fine; for the time being, we'll estimate a sub-three-second number, and since Chevy is using a performance-pack-equipped car for this spec, it's only fair to do the same with the competitors (where available).

0-60 mph Top speed Chevy C8 Corvette 2.9 seconds (est.) TBD Chevy C7 Corvette 3.7 seconds (est.) 185 mph (est.) Ford GT 3.0 seconds (est.) 216 mph Porsche 911 Carrera S 3.3 seconds 191 mph

Dimensions and weight

Despite being a two-seat sports car, the Corvette isn't exactly what we'd call small. Of course, neither are its competitors. The Porsche 911 has a grown a bit for its latest 992 generation, and the Ford GT isn't exactly a svelte thing, either. Thankfully, Chevy has managed to keep the C8 Corvette's weight in check -- it's less than 100 pounds heavier than its predecessor.

Length (inches) Width (inches) Height (inches) Weight (pounds) Chevy C8 Corvette 182.3 76.1 48.6 3,366 Chevy C7 Corvette 176.9 73.9 48.8 3,298 Ford GT 187.5 78.9 43.7 3,054 Porsche 911 Carrera S 177.9 72.9 51.2 3,382

Pricing

It kind of goes without saying, but we won't have any official 2020 Chevy Corvette pricing information for many months. Suffice it to say, the C8 model will be a fair bit more expensive than the C7, but we'll bet Chevy still keeps the price in check, making the Corvette a value when compared to other supercars from global manufacturers.

Base price (MSRP) Chevy C8 Corvette TBD Chevy C7 Corvette $55,900 Ford GT $500,000 (est.) Porsche 911 Carrera S $113,300

We'll be sure to update this space if and when we get final confirmation of the Corvette's data estimates and pricing figures. Don't forget to check out our full C8 Corvette reveal story for all the nitty-gritty details of Chevy's new Stingray, too.