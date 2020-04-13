Corvette factory only managed to build 2,700 C8s before shutdown

Enlarge Image Chevrolet

People have been excited for Chevy's C8 Corvette to enter production since it was announced, and even though some cars have started to trickle out to those who got their orders in early, it's likely going to be a long wait until the car is widely available.

Why? Because COVID-19 has effectively shut down automobile production around the globe, of course. If you're wondering just how many mid-engine sports car the General was able to push out of its Bowling Green, Kentucky, factory before the lockdown happened, the answer -- according to YouTube personality Rick Corvette Conti's recently published interview with the Corvette plant's manager -- is 2,700.

As part of the interview, Corvette Assembly Plant boss Kai Spande stated that it's impossible to determine when production will start back up and that the 'vert version of the Vette will likely get pushed back as a result. Part of the uncertainty stems from the fact that the lion's share of the Corvette's components come from American suppliers, and the rest come from Mexico, so a lot of factories have to get up and running before America's sports car starts getting built again.

What exactly does this mean for you if you've already reserved a C8? Well, beyond an indefinitely delayed delivery, that's hard to say. Roadshow contacted GM representatives for some clarification, but they didn't immediately respond.

The upside, if there is one, is that a delayed Corvette means that A: Your dad will have less trouble staying in the house during quarantine and B: He'll have something to look forward to.