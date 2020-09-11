With Chevy's new Corvette, you don't have to check a single option box to get a really great sports car.
Here's the 2020 Chevy Corvette in its base 1LT trim.
Would you believe this car costs $59,995 out the door?
The interior features a 12-inch digital gauge cluster and 8-inch infotainment display.
The rear end... isn't pretty.
Love that ceramic paint color, though.
The Corvette has a 6.2-liter V8 with 490 horsepower.
The base car doesn't get the performance exhaust, but it still sounds excellent.
The base seats are wrapped in comfortable leather.
This gauge cluster is one of Chevy's best bits of tech.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Corvette 1LT.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: The base 2020 Chevy Corvette is a whole lot of car for $60K
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.