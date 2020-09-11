The base 2020 Chevy Corvette is a whole lot of car for $60K

With Chevy's new Corvette, you don't have to check a single option box to get a really great sports car.

2020 Chevy Corvette
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Here's the 2020 Chevy Corvette in its base 1LT trim.

2020 Chevy Corvette
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Would you believe this car costs $59,995 out the door?

2020 Chevy Corvette
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The interior features a 12-inch digital gauge cluster and 8-inch infotainment display.

2020 Chevy Corvette
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The rear end... isn't pretty.

2020 Chevy Corvette
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Love that ceramic paint color, though.

2020 Chevy Corvette
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The Corvette has a 6.2-liter V8 with 490 horsepower. 

2020 Chevy Corvette
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The base car doesn't get the performance exhaust, but it still sounds excellent. 

2020 Chevy Corvette
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The base seats are wrapped in comfortable leather.

2020 Chevy Corvette
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

This gauge cluster is one of Chevy's best bits of tech.

2020 Chevy Corvette
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Corvette 1LT.

2020 Chevy Corvette
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Chevy Corvette
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Chevy Corvette
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Chevy Corvette
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Chevy Corvette
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Chevy Corvette
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Chevy Corvette
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Chevy Corvette
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Chevy Corvette
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Chevy Corvette
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Chevy Corvette
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Chevy Corvette
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Chevy Corvette
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Chevy Corvette
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Chevy Corvette
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Chevy Corvette
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Chevy Corvette
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Chevy Corvette
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Chevy Corvette
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
