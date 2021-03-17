Chevy Corvette was the fastest-selling car in America last month

Enlarge Image Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Americans couldn't wait to drive off in a Chevrolet Corvette last month, according to new data highlighting the fastest-selling cars in the country. In February, Chevy's mid-engined sports car took just 13.1 days to go from dealership to driveway.

To put the turnaround into context, the average new car spent 49 days at a dealership before someone took it home. In this respect, the Corvette is a hot commodity. But, also remember Chevy's had a really terrible time ever since the C8-generation Corvette launched last year. Everything from a UAW union strike to the coronavirus and supplier-related issues forced the automaker to delay or stop production of the sports car. Its light inventory numbers likely have something to do with how quickly buyers collect them from dealership lots. Nevertheless, it's good news for the sports car, which entered the scene this time with revolutionary changes.

The Corvette was a lone soldier on February's list of fastest-selling cars in the sense that no other coupe or sports car made the cut. Instead, the list is filled with luxury SUVs like the Cadillac Escalade and BMW X7, and features a couple of more affordable SUVs like the RAV4 Hybrid and Kia Telluride. It's more than obvious that Americans are still riding high on the SUV wave.