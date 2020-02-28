For $300 you can track the C8 Corvette before deciding to buy it

Chevrolet

While the 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray is one heck of a performance car bargain, at the end of the day, it's still a $59,995 car. That's expensive, and it's highly unlikely it'll be the only car in an owner's driveway.

While it's not exactly a sports car for the masses, there is a way to get behind the wheel for a far more affordable price, as in, $299. The National Corvette Museum announced on Thursday that the hotly anticipated mid-engine Corvette is now available for track session bookings.

Track time takes place at the NCM Motorsports Park in Bowling Green, Kentucky, and for $299, anyone 18 and older can rip around the track for four lead-follow style laps around the 3.2-mile course. If you're not familiar with the vernacular, that means there will be a professional driver in a lead car while you keep pace with them. Don't expect to just start ripping around on your own.

Regardless, it's a very cool opportunity for those who simply want to drive what's literally the most revolutionary Corvette in the car's history. With a 6.2-liter V8 engine behind the driver, the latest Corvette is an even more capable track performer. We found that out in our latest track test of the Chevy C8 Corvette sports car.

The touring laps experience is open for booking now at the link here; be aware that anyone driving will need a valid driver's license. Passengers are A-OK, too, as long as they are at least 14 years old. Those looking for something a little less extreme can still hit the go-kart track at the NCM as well.

Now playing: Watch this: 2020 Corvette track test in Nevada

Originally published Feb. 27.