Chevy Bolt EV available for just $107 a month

Looking to ditch internal combustion but aren't sure if it's the best fit for your transportation needs? Chevy is offering some tremendous deals on the 2020 Bolt EV. You can drive home in one of these awkward little hatchbacks for as little as $107 a month, getting a taste of the all-electric life without making a massive financial commitment.

Yes, the 2022 model, which features a much nicer interior and offers more amenities, should go on sale this summer. But there's nothing wrong with owning a leftover 2020. The car provides 259 miles of range and packs a 200-horsepower punch. With 266 pound-feet of torque on tap, it can hit 60 mph in just 6.5 seconds, though it feels even quicker than that since electric motors respond almost instantaneously to accelerator-pedal inputs.

According to Carsdirect.com, Costco members get a $3,000 incentive, which is valid through April 30. This healthy discount on the Bolt LT with Fast Charge reduces its monthly payment to a paltry $147. Coincidentally, only $147 is due at signing when coming from another lease.

But wait, there's more! If you live in the San Francisco Bay Area, you can grab a 36-month, 12,000-mile lease of a 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV for just $107 a month with $107 due when you sign the paperwork. This is an incredible deal on an EV that's normally priced at more than $38,000. And hey, the way housing prices are in this corner of California, you may only be able to afford a car that costs 100 bucks and change each month, so act fast before this deal disappears.