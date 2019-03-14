Chevy Camaro, Corvette power-steering recall affects 27,000 cars

Enlarge Image Emme Hall/Roadshow

General Motors is recalling 26,772 cars because their electric power-steering system could fail, making it harder to steer and control the vehicle. The recall affects the 2017 Cadillac ATS, 2016-2018 Cadillac CTS, 2017 Chevrolet Camaro and 2017 Corvette.

GM says the problem stems from defective control boards for the Bosch-supplied electric power-steering system. If the system fails, GM says that drivers will get an audible and visual warning about the error in the car's instrument cluster. Sometimes the problem will go away when the car is restarted.

The good news is that even with the power-assist function down, the cars' steering will still work, so you would still be able to steer. Still, GM cautions that high steering effort could make it tougher for owners to drive the affected cars safely, especially at lower speeds, such as in urban areas and parking lots. Although in the case of a Camaro or Corvette, losing power assistance on a race track could be really problematic.

The recall investigation began in 2018 after report of steering problems with the 2017 Camaro. GM says the recall covers 13,944 Camaros and 6,259 Corvettes, as well as 2,875 Cadillac CTS and 3,694 ATS models. To correct the problem, GM dealers will replace the cars' electric power steering systems, free of charge.