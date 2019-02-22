2019 Chevrolet Corvette: Drop that top

  • 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible
If a good-looking, well-performing sports car is your jam, take a gander at the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette convertible.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
With the cloth top raised it's practically no different in silhouette from the hard-top coupe.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
However, when you drop that top the fun gets turned up to 11.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Under the hood is a naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8, busting out 460 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque in our tester equipped with the Z51 performance package. 

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
A rev-matching seven-speed manual transmission is standard, or you can opt for an eight-speed automatic with paddle shifters.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
What better way to showcase that V8 rumble than through this exhaust system? It's a veritable horn of Jericho.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Driver assistance features are few and far between. Adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist and blind-spot monitoring are all absent.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
But who cares about driver's aids when you've got sticky Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires hugging the road?

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
The 'Vette offers great value in terms of performance. Our tester here comes out to $74,885, but that buys you a strong powertrain and grip for days.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette convertible. 

Photo:Chevrolet
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
