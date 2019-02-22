2019 Chevrolet Corvette: Drop that top

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
If a good-looking, well-performing sports car is your jam, take a gander at the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette convertible.
With the cloth top raised it's practically no different in silhouette from the hard-top coupe.
However, when you drop that top the fun gets turned up to 11.
Under the hood is a naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8, busting out 460 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque in our tester equipped with the Z51 performance package.
A rev-matching seven-speed manual transmission is standard, or you can opt for an eight-speed automatic with paddle shifters.
What better way to showcase that V8 rumble than through this exhaust system? It's a veritable horn of Jericho.
Driver assistance features are few and far between. Adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist and blind-spot monitoring are all absent.
But who cares about driver's aids when you've got sticky Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires hugging the road?
The 'Vette offers great value in terms of performance. Our tester here comes out to $74,885, but that buys you a strong powertrain and grip for days.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette convertible.