Carlos Ghosn resigns chairman, CEO posts at Renault amid scandal

Carlos Ghosn is finally out as chairman and CEO of Renault.

Carlos Ghosn, who is currently embroiled in a legal battle over alleged financial misdeeds, submitted his resignation this week, Renault said in a statement. Renault's board convened on Thursday to appoint replacements, settling on Michelin CEO Jean-Dominique Senard for chairman and Thierry Bolloré for chief executive.

Ghosn had been removed from his executive positions at Nissan and Mitsubishi shortly after the news broke of his arrest in November, but Renault's board didn't vote to oust him, with a report saying that the company wanted to wait until the investigation into his alleged malfeasance had completed. Thierry Bolloré had been acting as deputy CEO while Ghosn was in a Japanese jail.

Nissan allegedly uncovered Ghosn's "unique" accounting methods with the help of a whistleblower. The automaker claimed its internal investigation uncovered underreported compensation from both Ghosn and Nissan representative director Greg Kelly, in addition to other misconduct like personal use of company assets. Ghosn was arrested by Japanese authorities and has been held ever since. It's believed that Ghosn underreported tens of millions of dollars in income.

Tokyo prosecutors didn't bring charges against Ghosn until December, when they indicted both Ghosn and his employer Nissan -- under Japanese law, a company can be charged for the transgressions of its employees. Ghosn could spend upward of a decade in prison if convicted, and Nissan could end up paying a hefty fine.

Ghosn's career started at Michelin, where he grew from a plant manager to the CEO of Michelin North America before turning 40. In the late 1990s, he ended up becoming an executive vice president at Renault, where he oversaw the creation of the Renault-Nissan Alliance, which recently brought Mitsubishi into the fold and is now one of the largest automakers in the world.

