Renault's EZ-GO is an autonomous ride-hailing concept that was just revealed at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.

Renault sees the EZ-GO as a potential solution for moving people around congested cities.

With a large door at the front of the vehicle, getting in and out of the EZ-GO is safer than using regular side doors. 

An entry ramp also makes entry into the EZ-GO easier for people pushing strollers or people in wheelchairs.

The EZ-GO is a level 4 autonomous vehicle with an electric drivetrain.

Riders can use an app to hail the EZ-GO, or go to permanent stations. 

The EZ-GO has a top speed of 30 mph.

On board, riders can relax with plenty of light coming in through the panoramic roof and can stay connected with on-board Wi-Fi.

For maximum maneuverability in congested cities, the EZ-GO has a four-wheel steering system.  

It's the first in a series of concept vehicles that Renault will show off throughout 2018 aimed at mobility services.

Click or swipe through for a bunch more pics from Renault.

Renault EZ-GO hopes to be an autonomous solution to urban mobility

