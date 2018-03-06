Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
Renault's EZ-GO is an autonomous ride-hailing concept that was just revealed at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.
Renault sees the EZ-GO as a potential solution for moving people around congested cities.
With a large door at the front of the vehicle, getting in and out of the EZ-GO is safer than using regular side doors.
An entry ramp also makes entry into the EZ-GO easier for people pushing strollers or people in wheelchairs.
The EZ-GO is a level 4 autonomous vehicle with an electric drivetrain.
Riders can use an app to hail the EZ-GO, or go to permanent stations.
The EZ-GO has a top speed of 30 mph.
On board, riders can relax with plenty of light coming in through the panoramic roof and can stay connected with on-board Wi-Fi.
For maximum maneuverability in congested cities, the EZ-GO has a four-wheel steering system.
It's the first in a series of concept vehicles that Renault will show off throughout 2018 aimed at mobility services.
Click or swipe through for a bunch more pics from Renault.