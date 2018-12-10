Tokyo prosecutors indict Carlos Ghosn and Nissan

Today marked the end of former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn's detention in Japan, following his arrest for allegedly underreporting his wages. Instead of cutting him loose, prosecutors have instead handed down an indictment.

Carlos Ghosn has officially been charged for alleged financial misdeeds, Reuters reports. Prosecutors also indicted Nissan's former representative director Greg Kelly. It's alleged that Kelly helped Ghosn underreport the former chairman's wages. According to Japanese media reports, Ghosn allegedly failed to report 5 billion yen (about $44 million).

Under Japanese law, the automaker can also be held culpable when employees make false statements in company reports, which is why the automaker itself is wrapped up in this, as well. "Nissan takes this situation extremely seriously," the company said in an emailed statement. "Making false disclosures in annual securities reports greatly harms the integrity of Nissan's public disclosures in the securities markets, and the company expresses its deepest regret."

Enlarge Image Joel Saget/AFP/Getty Images

While Ghosn remains detained, Nissan is hoping to prevent him from fudging anything related to the investigation. Reuters reports that Nissan has petitioned a Brazilian court to prevent Ghosn from accessing his Nissan-owned apartment in Rio de Janiero. According to a statement sent to Reuters, Nissan "is working to prevent the destruction of any potential evidence that could occur by allowing access to residences in question."

Reuters reports that Ghosn could face some serious penalties for his alleged malfeasance. If he's convicted, he could spend up to 10 years in prison and pay some 10 million yen (about $88,000) in fines. As for Nissan, the company could face a fine of up to 700 million yen (about $6 million) for having false disclosures in its financial reports.

After Ghosn's allegations came to light, Nissan moved to remove him from his position as the company's chairman. Ghosn remains the chairman and CEO of Renault, which has an alliance with Nissan that Ghosn had reportedly wanted to turn into a full-on merger, reportedly to the chagrin of some Nissan executives.

Nissan: Stay up to date on all things Nissan.

Renault EZ-Ultimo: It's basically a private jet on wheels.