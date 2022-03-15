Cadillac Lyriq EV Order Books Open on May 19, With Deliveries Set to Start Soon After

Enlarge Image Cadillac

Cadillac's first battery-electric vehicle, the Lyriq SUV, is a total knockout in the looks department, and Cadillac has already registered significant interest in the model. We've known for a little while that it was slated to enter limited production on March 21, but in a media call on Tuesday, Cadillac announced that the order books for the Lyriq would open on May 19.

Not to be confused with reservation lists, the order books being open means that you can waltz on down to your local Cadillac dealer and put in an order for a new Lyriq, just like you'd do with any other Cadillac. The first Lyriqs for customers will arrive in late May, barring any huge production upsets.

Customers can order either rear-wheel or all-wheel drive models, but all-wheel drive Lyriqs won't enter production until the end of 2022, with an estimated dealer arrival date of sometime in early 2023.

It's hard to say how long a wait you'll have for your RWD Lyriq if you go to the dealer on May 19, because Cadillac hasn't made its reservation numbers public. It did, however, tell the media that it had received interest from around 233,000 "hand-raisers," which seem to slot in somewhere below reservation-holders on the "Who cares?" to "Take my money now!" spectrum.

The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq is set to start at around $60,000 before options or any delivery fees, which, compared to current Tesla pricing, isn't too bad.