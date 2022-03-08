2023 Cadillac Lyriq Starts Production in Two Weeks, Report Says

Cadillac

General Motors' Ultium EV platform is set to spawn all sorts of electric vehicles over the coming years, and not just GM vehicles. While many of these vehicles are still months or years away, at least one GM EV is preparing for an imminent spot in the limelight.

The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV will begin series production on March 21, Cadillac Society reports, citing sources within the company. While representatives for Cadillac did not immediately return a request for comment, a spokesperson told Motor1 that production was slated to begin "later this month" but did not provide any specifics beyond that.

The Lyriq will be built at Cadillac's production facility in Spring Hill, Tennessee. This factory was given a multi-billion-dollar renovation in order to prepare it for building Ultium-powered EVs. Overall, GM has earmarked some $35 billion to invest in building future electric and autonomous vehicles.

Powering the Lyriq is a 100-kilowatt-hour battery that drives a single permanent-magnet motor on the rear axle. Net output is approximately 340 horsepower and 325 pound-feet of torque. Range is internally estimated at more than 300 miles, but the EPA has yet to publish an official figure. When it comes time to charge, the Lyriq will accept up to 190 kW of juice, which is enough to add about 195 miles of range in half an hour.

Initial variants of the Cadillac Lyriq sold out quickly. After opening the books for its top-trim Debut Edition, the automaker ran out of reservation slots in 10 minutes. Those who were not lucky enough to snag one of these will likely have to wait until summer to get their hands on one. We're still waiting to receive the full breakdown on pricing, but for now, we know the Lyriq starts at a hair under $60,000.