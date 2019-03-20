Cadillac CT4 confirmed to debut after CT5 in bid to keep sedans alive

Cadillac is one of only a few automakers determined to keep sedans relevant, despite consumer tastes shifting wholesale toward SUVs. To that end, the automaker is planning on debuting not one, but two new sedans this year.

Cadillac will introduce a smaller CT4 sedan after the CT5 debuts at the New York Auto Show, Automotive News reports, citing confirmation from Cadillac president Steve Carlisle. Carlisle only confirmed its existence, offering no further details about platforms, segments, debut dates -- anything, really.

As AN notes, the CT4 is part of a three-piece puzzle that will see the CT4, CT5 and CT6 replacing the outgoing ATS, CTS and XTS, respectively. The CT6 and XTS have been living alongside one another in a weird kind of way since the CT6's debut, although there is some difference between these two large sedans as the XTS uses a transverse front-wheel-drive setup.

Enlarge Image Cadillac

Rumors of the CT6's demise were a bit premature, as GM stated that the car would live on after the closing of the Hamtramck plant in Detroit where it's currently made. GM eventually gave Hamtramck a stay of execution until 2020, as well.

AN's report says the CT4 is "expected" to ride on the same Alpha platform that underpins the CT5, along with the Chevrolet Camaro and the outgoing Cadillac ATS, but again, Carlisle didn't confirm anything beyond the fact that the CT4 will eventually show up. Nevertheless, those of us who appreciate a bit of variety in vehicle lineups will be happy to see that Cadillac is intent on keeping that choice alive a little longer than others.

While we don't know much about the CT4, we have a much better idea about the CT5 that will precede it. Previewed earlier this week, Cadillac offered up some sharp styling that errs closer to a fastback than before, in keeping with sedan design trends of late. It'll come with either a 2.0-liter turbo I4 or a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6, both of which will have 10-speed automatic transmissions. Rear- and all-wheel drive are both on offer. This one debuts in about a month's time at the New York Auto Show in mid-April.