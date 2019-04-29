Cadillac nixes 2.0-liter CT6 from lineup

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Last November, Cadillac said it would discontinue the plug-in hybrid variant of the CT6 when the model underwent a mid-cycle refresh for the 2019 model year. However, folks looking for an efficient offering could still find respite in the 2.0-liter base model. Now, though, that's no longer the case.

Cadillac confirmed that it has stopped offering the base CT6 variant equipped with a 2.0-liter I4, following a report from Cadillac Society. Available as a base model, the 2019 CT6's four-cylinder engine offered a commendable 237 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque -- mysteriously enough, these numbers were actually lower in 2019 than in years past. Nevertheless, it provided the best fuel economy numbers of any 2019 CT6 with an EPA-estimated 24 miles per gallon city and 34 mpg highway.

Now, the most efficient offering is the 335-hp, 3.6-liter V6, which returns an EPA-estimated 18 mpg city and 27 mpg highway. There's also a 404-hp, 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 on offer, and it only reduces EPA fuel economy by 1 mpg highway. It's worth noting that both variants are only offered with all-wheel drive, so by nixing the 2.0-liter engine, Cadillac also eliminated the last rear-drive CT6. The 550-horsepower CT6-V wields a V8, but it, too, is all-wheel drive.

Cadillac did not give a specific excuse for this cancellation, saying only that the 2.0-liter CT6 has been discontinued "for a variety of reasons." In the same email, a spokesperson did say that the three remaining engines "represent the overwhelming preference for our customers in this segment," so clearly demand played at least a bit role in this decision.

If you really, really want a four-pot under the hood of your next Cadillac, there's still hope. The upcoming Cadillac CT5, which replaces the CTS, will rock the same 2.0-liter I4 that the CT6 just lost. Rear-wheel drive will be available, too.