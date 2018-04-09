Buick Enspire electric SUV concept headed for Beijing Motor Show

Buick is teasing a new battery-electric SUV concept, dubbed Enspire. The as-yet-unseen vehicle will bow at the Beijing Motor Show on April 17.

While General Motors has released this teaser image depicting the concept's full-band taillights and a rakish back window, we don't know much about the vehicle beyond the fact that it's a pure-electric play. It's possible that the Enspire could preview a production crossover EV, or potentially just signal the styling direction for the next Envision crossover SUV. That model has only been on sale in the US since the 2016 model year, but it's actually been on sale in China, where it's built, since 2014. The Envision is receiving a modest nip/tuck for model year 2019.

Enlarge Image Buick

North Americans know GM's electrification plans primarily through the company's Chevrolet Volt plug-in hybrid and Bolt EV models, but it's an across-the-company initiative, with an emphasis on China. The Chinese market has been driving global development and sales of EV models the last few years, as the nation's regulatory environment heavily favors electric powertrains.

It should likewise be unsurprising that Buick in particular is choosing Beijing's Auto China 2018 expo for the debut of its new concept -- the TriShield brand sells far more new cars and SUVs in the Middle Kingdom than it does in its US birth market.

Earlier this month, Buick also announced plans to unveil a new Velite-6 hybrid and EV family at the show.