Buick Will Use the Electra Name for All Its Upcoming EVs

Buick has a lot on its plate. Just today, it unveiled the Wildcat EV concept, a forward-thinking coupe with some impressive styling inside and out. It's a hint at what's to come from GM's premium brand, but Buick wasn't content to stop there today.

Buick on Tuesday announced that it will go EV-only by 2030. In addition, the automaker's first battery-electric vehicle will debut in 2024, carrying the Electra name of yore. And, on top of all that, it debuted a slick new badge that can already be found on the Wildcat EV concept.

That's a lot to process, so we'll break it down a bit. 2030 is a hot target date right now, albeit with slight variations. Mercedes-Benz announced its intention to go all-electric by 2030 in July of last year. In January, Bentley announced that it will introduce five new EVs between 2025 and 2030. Other automakers are hedging their bets a bit; Mazda will be fully electrified by 2030 (meaning hybrids and PHEVs are also on the table), while Nissan hopes to have 23 different electrified models on sale by 2030.

We'll see the first fruits of Buick's electric labor hit the market in 2024, with an unveiling likely planned for 2023. Buick intends to use the Electra name (smart move, holding onto the trademark this long) for its entire family of electric vehicles. Alphanumeric designations will follow the Electra part, denoting where in the lineup the vehicle exists.

In addition to all that, Buick also replaced its badge, the first time it's messed with the logo since 1990. Gone is the encircled tri-shield design. Now, each shield stands on its own, spaced evenly across the car's body. The familiar red, white and blue color scheme is featured more prominently, and it's even illuminated on the Wildcat EV concept. This unveil will be followed by new marketing and new typography, which will start making its way to the public over the next year or so.