Mazda commits to fully electrified lineup by 2030

Mazda announced plans this week to have a fully electrified lineup by the year 2030. Hybrids, plug-in hybrids and fully electric models are all part of this plan, which Mazda detailed as part of its Sustainable Zoom-Zoom 2030 vision.

"We will deliver multiple electrification solutions to meet various customers' needs, environmental regulations and the electric power generating infrastructure in a market," Mazda said in a statement.

The start of this onslaught comes in 2022 when Mazda says it will introduce its Skyactiv Multi-Solution Scalable Architecture, which can accommodate traditional hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully electric powertrain setups. Mazda will further develop its efficient Skyactiv-X gas engine for use with electrification, and will introduce a new straight-six engine, which is rumored to power upcoming rear-wheel-drive SUVs.

Beyond that, Mazda said it will launch its Skyactiv EV Scalable Architecture in 2025. The company will introduce "several vehicles" on this platform, all between the years 2025 and 2030. "Based on this product launch plan, we assume that 100% of our products will have some level of electrification, and our EV ratio will be 25% by 2030," the company said.

Currently, Mazda definitely trails the rest of the automotive industry when it comes to electrification. The company does not offer any hybrids or EVs in its US lineup, and the first electrified vehicle -- the MX-30 -- will launch in California later this year. We're excited to see what Mazda has in store, as we're big fans of electrified vehicles here at Roadshow. If these new products can keep Mazda's great-driving ethos in check, then it should be a big win-win for eco-mined enthusiasts.