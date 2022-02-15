GM to Put Chevy Bolt and Bolt EUV Back in Production on April 4, Report Says

Enlarge Image Andrew Krok/Roadshow

The Chevrolet Bolt and its EUV sibling have had a rough go of it over the past few months. They were hit with massive recalls that saw tons of affected vehicles and recalls that necessitated the replacement of the vehicle's whole battery back. Then, to add insult to injury, GM shuttered production on both models until it could get its ducks in a row. Now, though, according to a report Tuesday by The Detroit News, the Bolt is back in business.

Or, at least it'll be back in production at the Orion Assembly Plant as of April 4. The production halt lasted months, but even though the recall is ongoing, the folks from GM seem to believe that they have enough of a handle on the situation to get the Bolt -- which remains one of our favorite affordable EVs -- back into production and, eventually, customers' hands.

"We appreciate the patience customers have shown throughout the recall," Daniel Flores, a GM representative, said in a statement Tuesday. "While continuing to complete module replacements, GM will resume production at its Orion Township, Michigan, plant the week of April 4, 2022. We remain committed to Bolt EV and EUV and this decision will allow us to simultaneously replace battery modules and resume retail sales soon, which were strong before the recall."

Dealers are still under a stop-sale order for both the Bolt and EUV, but that will be lifted such that they can sell new stock from the new production runs starting on April 4. The vehicles produced before then will still need their recall fixes performed before they get the OK to go to customers.