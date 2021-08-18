GM preparing to replace 68,667 Bolt battery modules, report says

Enlarge Image Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Chevrolet's Bolt EV is great. It's relatively affordable and has a decent range, but some Bolts have had an issue where a defect in their battery modules can cause them to catch fire when charging. That is clearly not an ideal situation, so GM has issued recalls for the problem twice. Now, though, according to a report Tuesday by Green Car Reports, the company is going a bit bigger.

By that, we mean that General Motors will likely replace the battery modules of all 68,667 2017-2019 Chevy Bolts that have been affected by this issue. This will almost certainly be handled as another recall, though the filing has yet to be published on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.

Make no mistake; this is going to be a big deal for GM. According to a Southern California Chevrolet dealer, the repair time to replace an entire battery pack is estimated to be around 13 to 14 hours. That works out to approximately 103 person-years to replace all of the affected Bolts' packs.

GM reps told Green Car Reports that its plans for module replacement might change if further investigation finds an easier way to fix the problem. We asked General Motors for further comment but didn't hear back in time for publication.