BMW recalls Toyota Supra again, this time over loss of power brakes

The world is a weird place, and for proof of that, one need only look to BMW's latest recall that includes a Toyota. That's right, the Supra is getting recalled again -- or rather 13,014 of them are -- for an issue that could result in the loss of power brake assistance. Of course, it's not just the Supra that is affected by this recall; plenty of non-Toyota BMWs are getting hit with it as well, according to a recent filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The recall specifically affects the 2020 and 2021 Supra and the 2020 BMW M340i, 2020 BMW 540i, 2020 BMW X3 M40i, 2020-2021 BMW X4 M40i and 2020-2021 BMW 745Le. It also covers the 2019-2021 BMW Z4 M40i on which the Supra is based.

The fault can occur when the engine's vacuum pump becomes damaged through improper use of the starter button and brake pedal, which can cause the engine's crankshaft to rotate backward, thus damaging the pump. For example, double-click the start button, and you're going to have a bad time. Quickly tap the brake pedal while starting the engine, and again, you're going to have a bad time.

The fix for this is thankfully pretty straightforward, assuming you haven't already borked your vacuum pump, and involves a software update. If you have damaged your pump, then congratulations, you're getting a new one (and a software update). Toyota has also issued a stop-sale for vehicles still on dealer lots affected by this recall, but we don't expect it to last for long given the quick fix.

Owners of affected vehicles can expect to receive notification from BMW starting on or around Oct. 1. If you think your car might be affected and you have questions, you can contact BMW's customer service department at 1-800-525-7417.