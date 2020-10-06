Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

2021 Toyota Supra brings more hustle to the party

With more power and tweaked underbody components, the Supra's second trip 'round the sun looks like a good one.

2021 Toyota Supra
1 of 29
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

If you bought a 2020 Toyota Supra, I'm sorry, but you got the shaft. 

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Toyota Supra
2 of 29
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Toyota has rolled out a whole host of updates to its halo sports car just one year after its debut, and having driven both, I can assure you,the 2021 Supra is demonstrably better, even though some old flaws remain.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Toyota Supra
3 of 29
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

The 2021 Toyota Supra's got some decent competition in the compact premium sports car segment, but it's aggressively priced, starting at $55,485 for my 3.0-liter tester's Premium trim and landing at $57,145 with the driver assistance package.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Toyota Supra
4 of 29
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Its stablemate, the BMW Z4 M40i, carries a bit more brand cachet but is also more anonymously styled, and the two are now evenly matched on power.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Toyota Supra
5 of 29
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

The Porsche 718 Cayman S is more refined, but its engine is less exciting to listen to and, like all Porsches, it can get entirely too expensive in a hurry.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Toyota Supra
6 of 29
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

However, you can also get the Porsche with a manual transmission.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Toyota Supra
7 of 29
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

If you want a Supra at a lower price, its 2.0-liter variant brings that window sticker down to $43,985.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Toyota Supra
8 of 29
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Toyota's Supra came out of the gates swinging, but there's always room for improvement. 

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Toyota Supra
9 of 29
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Throwing a number of underbody upgrades at the car, in addition to a dollop of extra power, gives this 2021 Toyota Supra an even more compelling character that is immediately felt and appreciated.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Toyota Supra
10 of 29
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2021 Toyota Supra.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Toyota Supra
11 of 29
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Toyota Supra
12 of 29
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Toyota Supra
13 of 29
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Toyota Supra
14 of 29
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Toyota Supra
15 of 29
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Toyota Supra
16 of 29
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Toyota Supra
17 of 29
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Toyota Supra
18 of 29
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Toyota Supra
19 of 29
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Toyota Supra
20 of 29
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Toyota Supra
21 of 29
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Toyota Supra
22 of 29
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Toyota Supra
23 of 29
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Toyota Supra
24 of 29
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Toyota Supra
25 of 29
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Toyota Supra
26 of 29
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Toyota Supra
27 of 29
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Toyota Supra
28 of 29
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Toyota Supra
29 of 29
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Nissan Rogue is a comfy, competent crossover

2021 Nissan Rogue is a comfy, competent crossover

29 Photos
VW Taos prototype hits the road ahead of its debut

VW Taos prototype hits the road ahead of its debut

25 Photos
2021 Toyota Sienna Platinum is a surprisingly lux family cruiser

2021 Toyota Sienna Platinum is a surprisingly lux family cruiser

69 Photos
2021 Volkswagen ID 4 aims to electrify America later this year

2021 Volkswagen ID 4 aims to electrify America later this year

57 Photos
2020 Suzuki V-Strom 1050xt: All nice, no vice

2020 Suzuki V-Strom 1050xt: All nice, no vice

22 Photos
2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum adds luxe to the family SUV

2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum adds luxe to the family SUV

57 Photos
2021 Jaguar XF: Big cat on the prowl

2021 Jaguar XF: Big cat on the prowl

57 Photos