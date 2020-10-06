2021 Toyota Supra brings more hustle to the party

Toyota has rolled out a whole host of updates to its halo sports car just one year after its debut, and having driven both, I can assure you,the 2021 Supra is demonstrably better, even though some old flaws remain.
The 2021 Toyota Supra's got some decent competition in the compact premium sports car segment, but it's aggressively priced, starting at $55,485 for my 3.0-liter tester's Premium trim and landing at $57,145 with the driver assistance package.
