BMW M8 Gran Coupe set for Los Angeles debut

BMW

BMW isn't through boasting about its new flagship 8 Series yet. Following the standard coupe, M8, convertible and Gran Coupe's reveal, the German automaker is ready to reveal the M8 Gran Coupe.

We'll see the fast four-door at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show this November. BMW just squeezed the news into a Friday release detailing the successful launches of numerous new cars, but offered no additional details about the M8 Gran Coupe. That's alright because we largely know what to expect. Heck, BMW showed an M8 Gran Coupe "concept" in Geneva back in 2018.

The regular M8 houses a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 first seen in the BMW M5. In the M8, it makes 600 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. Yet, the M8 Competition ups the power to 617 hp while torque remains identical. Power flows through an eight-speed automatic transmission and to BMW's xDrive all-wheel drive system. The kicker is BMW promises the AWD setup behaves like a rear-wheel drive car until it detects a smidge of slip. All of this will most definitely make its way to the M8 Gran Coupe.

Why should the four-door model even exist then? There's a useable second row in the back. That's boiling things down rather simplistically because the regular Gran Coupe is actually different from the 8 Series Coupe from the windshield back. It's 9 inches longer, 1.2 inches wider and 2.2 inches taller than the coupe. All of those different proportions make for a slightly different machine than the coupe.

Expect weight to be up compared to the coupe, too, thanks to the extra seats, but that should hardly detract from the brawny performance the M8 already boasts. We can't wait to see the M8 Gran Coupe in just a few months.