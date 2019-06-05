2020 BMW M8 Coupe and Convertible deliver big horsepower and luxury

By make and model
The 2020 BMW M8 Coupe and Convertible enter production in July.
The M8 twins promise up to 617 horsepower from the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8.
Whether you choose coupe or convertible bodystyles, xDrive all-wheel-drive is standard.
For maximum driver enjoyment, the setup acts like a rear-wheel-drive car most of the time, however.
Coupe models are priced from $133,000 before options and a $995 delivery fee.
The M8 features a few new interior tidbits, but most of it is carryover 8 Series.
This is not a bad thing.
Inside, the latest iteration of iDrive is featured, including a 10.5-inch center touchscreen and a 12.25-inch digital gauge cluster.
20-inch alloys are standard, with Competition models getting their own unique pattern.
Massive carbon-ceramic brakes are optional, too.
You can have any transmission you want, so long as it's an eight-speed flappy-paddle automatic.
The 4.4-liter V8 features additional cooling and lubrication versus garden-variety 8 Series models.
Yep, there's a new electronic shifter.
