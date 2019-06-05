2020 BMW M8 Coupe and Convertible deliver big horsepower and luxury

  • 2020-bmw-m8-competition-66
The 2020 BMW M8 Coupe and Convertible enter production in July.

The M8 twins promise up to 617 horsepower from the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8.

Whether you choose coupe or convertible bodystyles, xDrive all-wheel-drive is standard. 

For maximum driver enjoyment, the setup acts like a rear-wheel-drive car most of the time, however.

Coupe models are priced from $133,000 before options and a $995 delivery fee.

Coupe models are priced from $142,500 before options and deliver.

The M8 features a few new interior tidbits, but most of it is carryover 8 Series. 

This is not a bad thing.

Inside, the latest iteration of iDrive is featured, including a 10.5-inch center touchscreen and a 12.25-inch digital gauge cluster. 

20-inch alloys are standard, with Competition models getting their own unique pattern. 

Massive carbon-ceramic brakes are optional, too.

You can have any transmission you want, so long as it's an eight-speed flappy-paddle automatic.

The 4.4-liter V8 features additional cooling and lubrication versus garden-variety 8 Series models. 

Yep, there's a new electronic shifter.

Keep clicking or scrolling for dozens more high-resolution images of the 2020 BMW M8 Coupe and Convertible.

