BMW M3 Touring Will Debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed on June 23

What's happening BMW will reveal the M3 Touring on June 23. Why it matters This is the first time the brand has made an M3 wagon, but it won't be sold in the US.

Despite the existence of multiple generations of M5 wagon, not to mention direct competitors like the Audi RS4 and Mercedes C63 wagons, BMW has never made a longroof version of its M3 performance sedan. That's all changing with the new generation though, and today BMW announced that the M3 Touring will debut on June 23 during the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

BMW first teased the M3 wagon in August 2020, giving us a new bit of information or a camouflaged photo every few months. Today's news comes with a shadowy image of the car sans camo, though boosting up the image's brightness doesn't reveal too much. Still, we can see that the M3 Touring will have a large spoiler atop the hatch and the same wide fenders, large rear diffuser and other styling elements as the M3 sedan.

In addition to the debut of the normal M3 Touring, BMW will also bring a version of the wagon covered in items from the M Performance parts catalog. Other new models on display at Goodwood will be the hardcore M4 CSL, the electric iX M60 and the recently unveiled iX1. 2022 marks the M brand's 50th anniversary, so the brand will also have a bunch of classic models running up the hill, like an M1 Procar, V12 LMR and 3.0 CSL.

Sadly, the M3 Touring won't be sold in the US -- not exactly a surprise, as the US doesn't get the regular 3 Series Touring or any of the M3's wagon competitors. The Goodwood Festival of Speed will run from June 23 through 26.