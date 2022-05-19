BMW M4 CSL Adds Power, Drops Weight, Costs a Lot

What's happening BMW is building a harder-core, limited-production version of its M4 coupe, priced from $140,895 including $995 for destination. Why it matters The CSL has more power, less weight and stiffer internal components than the standard M4. What's next Production starts in July and only 1,000 will be sold globally.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of BMW M, and to celebrate the occasion, the company is bringing back three very important letters: CSL. Originally an acronym for "coupe sport lightweight," which later became "competition sport lightweight," BMW's CSL models have built on their standard variants by adding power and removing weight to increase overall performance. Making its debut Thursday, the new M4 CSL continues that tradition.

The CSL uses the same twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-6 engine as the standard M4, but gets a 40-horsepower bump over the M4 Competition, for 543 hp. Torque output remains unchanged at 479 pound-feet, and like the M4 Competition, the CSL is exclusively offered with BMW's 8-speed automatic transmission. BMW says the rear-wheel-drive M4 CSL can accelerate to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds, and it should sound rad while doing so, thanks to a revised exhaust system with a titanium rear silencer designed specifically for the CSL.

More important than the additional power, however, is the major reduction in weight. The M4 CSL is 240 pounds lighter than an M4 Competition, largely thanks to the fitment of standard carbon fiber bucket seats and the removal of the coupe's rear seats -- weight reductions of 53 and 46 pounds, respectively. Carbon-ceramic brakes, lightweight wheels and chassis components, less sound-deadening material and carbon fiber-reinforced plastic body components also contribute to this diet. The M4 CSL's final curb weight is 3,640 pounds.

The CSL has a 0.3-inch lower ride height than the M4 Competition, and it's fitted with unique dampers, auxiliary springs and reworked anti-roll bars. A number of stiffer and reinforced chassis components should add to the M4's already excellent handling, and a retuned, 10-stage traction control system will let you dial in exactly as much slip as you want. Feel like drifting? Go right ahead.

Like the M4 Competition, the CSL rides on staggered 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels, with a new lightweight design specifically for this coupe. Wrapping those wheels are super-hella-grippy Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires, which are some of the best high-performance rubbers in the business, but thankfully, the M4 Competition's Pilot Sport 4S tires can be fitted as a no-cost option, since those are far better for regular road use. Keeping everything in check, the aforementioned carbon-ceramic brakes are standard equipment.

Of course, the CSL upgrade is hardly cheap. BMW USA confirmed the M4 CSL will have a starting price of $140,895 including $995 for destination, making it a full $60,990 more expensive than the current range-topping M4 Competition xDrive. Woof. Then again, BMW will only build 1,000 of these cars globally, and US allotment is unknown, so it'll certainly be a hot commodity. Production is expected to kick off in July.