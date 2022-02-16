Best Car Interior Cleaner for 2022

Ready to stock up on car interior cleaner supplies as spring begins to creep closer? Great, you're in the right place. After working with so many different products, I've rounded up the best car interior cleaner products so you don't have to worry about buying and then feeling buyer's remorse. Read on for Roadshow's top picks, tips and everything else you need to know.

Griot's Garage If you're looking to make sure every dashboard panel in your car looks clean and fresh, you won't go wrong with Griot's Garage Interior Cleaner. It wipes away dust, dirt and oils with ease on a number of finishes, including cloth upholstery and even leather seats. It's a wonder product and one I can't recommend enough.

Adam's If you don't want to go with Griot's Garage, Adam's Total Interior Cleaner is a more than appropriate second choice. Heck, it was hard to pick between the two for the best cleaner spot. Consider it a tie because the Adam's product also does a wonderful job cleaning any panel of a car's interior of dust and dirt. However, be sure to test the cleaning product if you're using it on cloth. It's not suited to every single type of car upholstery. Bonus: This car cleaner smells amazing.

Carfidant When it comes to cleaning leather, I love Carfidant's Ultimate Leather Cleaner. It can wipe away years of dirt caked on a leather seat surface, which can be especially problematic for cars with light-colored leather. Then, this interior detailer leaves a perfect surface so you can follow up with your favorite leather care conditioner. Keep those leather seats and door panels soft and pliable with this super cleaner, folks.

Relentless Drive If you just need to worry about dirt and tough stains in carpets, floor mats and car seat upholstery, look no further than Relentless Drive. This cleaning kit bundles the company's excellent carpet and upholstery cleaner with a surface scrubbing brush so you can use your elbow grease to take out anything bothersome from most surfaces. Definitely test the interior detailer product in a hard-to-see place before spraying it all over. It's always good to make sure a cleaning product won't do anything funky to your car's interior.

Stoner Car Care Stoner's Invisible Glass is on two of Roadshow's best cleaning product lists, but it's without a doubt the top pick when it comes to cleaning windows. It's hard to make streaks with this product when using a clean microfiber cloth, and it provides a super clean finish for even the dirtiest interior windows. I put a two-pack of this glass cleaner on here because you'll like it so much, you'll probably start using it around the house.

Armor All Car interior cleaner wipes aren't my favorite product. If you're a fan, however, the classic Armor All cleaning wipes do a good job, well, cleaning surfaces of dust and dirt. These interior car care wipes are especially nice for harder-to-reach surface places, since they're so thin. If you want to go this route, Armor All is a solid interior cleaning choice. And a budget-friendly one, too.

Chemical Guys I wanted to give you one more option for an interior surface cleaner and protectant outside of the Adam's product. Especially if you don't care for the smell of blueberry, which the Adam's purpose cleaner product infuses. Chemical Guys Total Interior Cleaner & Protectant is safe on everything on the dashboard, door panels, you name it. You can even wipe down interior touchscreens with this product and it doesn't leave a greasy residue behind.

Comparison of the best car interior cleaners for 2022

Brand Name Price Best general car interior cleaner Griot's Garage Interior Cleaner $13 Best general car interior cleaner runner-up Adam's Total Interior Cleaner & Protectant $13 Best car interior leather cleaner Carfidant Ultimate Leather Cleaner $17 Best car interior carpet cleaner Relentless Drive Car Upholstery Cleaner Kit $20 Best car interior glass cleaner Stoner Invisible Glass $13 Best car interior cleaner wipes Armor All Cleaning Wipes $5 Best car interior cleaner and protectant Chemical Guys Total Interior Cleaner & Protectant $10

Enlarge Image Griot's Garage

Car interior cleaner tips

Test a cleaning product first: I noted this with the carpet and upholstery cleaners, but you should always try a new product on an area you can't see to make sure a product plays nice with a material or surface.

I noted this with the carpet and upholstery cleaners, but you should always try a new product on an area you can't see to make sure a product plays nice with a material or surface. Clean often to keep a car smelling fresh: The more often you clean up an interior with these kinds of products, the fresher your interior will smell. Most of these products do have an appealing fragrance!

The more often you clean up an interior with these kinds of products, the fresher your interior will smell. Most of these products do have an appealing fragrance! A little car cleaning product goes a long way: You don't need to oversaturate an applicator or microfiber towel to get results. Just spray a little bit at first and go from there.

You don't need to oversaturate an applicator or microfiber towel to get results. Just spray a little bit at first and go from there. Clean windows first: If you clean your windows first, you'll then be able to wipe over any residue that falls from glass cleaner overspray.

Enlarge Image Chemical Guys

Car interior cleaner FAQs

What car interior cleaner is best? It really depends on what you're looking to clean, but you can't go wrong with a multipurpose cleaner like Griot's Garage Interior Cleaner. It works on nearly every surface.

What do car detailers use to clean interiors? Just like you, they pick the products they like best! You'd be surprised at the brands used by professional detailers.

How do I get rid of stinky smells in my car and keep it smelling fresh? Locate the main source of the odor. Maybe it's something stuck under the seat or an item you forgot about. Once you dispose of that, be sure to vacuum well and use any of the products on this list to clean the whole interior. You can even leave your windows down to air the smell out.

What is the best thing to clean a car dashboard with? Always select a car interior cleaning product meant for car plastics and leathers. Whether you prefer something that can simply clean the dashboard or you'd rather leave behind a UV protection layer is up to you.

