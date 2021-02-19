Best spray car wax for 2021

Spray wax bottles likely line the shelves of your favorite shop or flood digital pages while you shop, but after spending time with many of them, we think these are some of the best out there to shine your car's paint. Use spray wax products when you want to save yourself some time and work to give your car clear coat a clean, shiny appearance, but just know nothing truly replaces a traditional liquid wax or paste wax. Read on for our favorite spray wax products and stick around for tips on best practices to keep your car paint job looking its best.

Shine Armor This right here is our top pick: Shine Armor's Liquid Spray Car Wax. It leaves such a buttery-smooth top coat of paint behind, it almost feels like cheating since it's so easy to use. You don't have to go overboard with applying a ton of this wax product, so just spray and wipe in with a clean microfiber cloth. It's that simple, and you won't be disappointed with the result on your car's paintwork.

Adam's Adam's keeps its car cleaning gear's names short and sweet. This is just called "Spray Wax," and it doesn't need any fancy label or name on the spray bottle to do its job. The carnauba-infused wax works and covers a car's paint with a sleek-feeling protective layer that's super easy to apply. And that's that with minimal elbow grease from working it in with a clean microfiber towel. Shine Armor seems to bring out more of a sparkle in a paint job, but you won't go wrong with a car's shine provided by Adam's.

Meguiar's For $8, you can get a darn good carnauba spray wax sealant. And Meguiar's knows its car detailing products. It's a well-known brand for a reason: Meguiar's chemicals do a wonderful job on paint without a lot of the fancy frill. Is it the best car wax product? No, not to us. Does it still do a good shine job on a car's finish? Absolutely, especially for the price.

Turtle Wax We listed this guy in our Best Car Waxes for 2021 roundup, but since we're specifically talking about spray waxes here, Turtle Wax's ICE Spray Wax needs another callout. It's a mighty affordable synthetic wax and provides such a wonderful result for the price that it's hard to pass up. This Turtle Wax spray is probably not on the same level as Meguiar's product, but it's another solid synthetic car wax spray option you should try to shine your car's paint.

Chemical Guys Don't let the name put you off. Chemical Guys' Blazin' Banana Spray Wax does the job, and it does it very well. If you're a carnauba wax traditionalist, this is a great product that applies natural carnauba to the wax formula for a super brilliant clear coat shine after you finish. Bonus: This finishing wax smells like bananas, if you happen to like the scent.

Griot's Garage Honestly, this one was a toss-up because Griot's Garage and Chemical Guys' carnauba spray waxes are both really great. We think CG's does a slightly better job on a paint job, and it's also the same price as the Griot's Garage product. But, both of them stick with lots of carnauba for that butter-slick car surface feeling after you're finished.

Comparison of the best spray waxes for 2021 Best spray car wax Brand Name Price Overall Shine Armor Liquid Spray Car Wax $20 Overall runner-up Adam's Spray Wax $17 Cheap Meguiar's Gold Class Carnauba Plus Premium Quick Wax $8 Cheap runner-up Turtle Wax ICE Spray Wax $12 Carnauba Chemical Guys Blazin' Banana Spray Wax $15 Carnauba runner-up Griot's Garage Best of Show Spray Wax $15

Tips for using spray wax

Don't confuse spray wax for a quick detailer: They're two very different products. Spray waxes are (mostly) meant for after a car wash on a clean car, while quick detailers often work on dirty paint. They have different missions, so use them accordingly to shine cars.

They're two very different products. Spray waxes are (mostly) meant for after a car wash on a clean car, while quick detailers often work on dirty paint. They have different missions, so use them accordingly to shine cars. Keep out of the sun: Just like traditional liquid car wax and paste wax, using spray wax in the sun is a recipe for a bad time. The heat can bake the product into paint before you get a chance to wipe it off just right.

Just like traditional liquid car wax and paste wax, using spray wax in the sun is a recipe for a bad time. The heat can bake the product into paint before you get a chance to wipe it off just right. Clean microfiber towels are the way to go: Make sure you swap out microfiber towels if you pick up dirt in any place. You don't want to rub dirt on your clear coat with a gunky microfiber cloth, do you? Of course not.

Save time and shine on with Roadshow-approved picks

Spray car waxes are a wonderful addition to your car detailing arsenal, and none of these products listed above are poor choices. Pick your favorite and we hope to save you time and keep your car paint looking great.

